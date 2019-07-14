Calderdale pub faces demolition in housing plan bid

A Calderdale pub could be demolished in new plans to build more house.

Outline proposals have been submitted to Calderdale Council to demolish The Waiters Arms pub in Sowerby Bridge and build six new properties.

The application site on Tuel Lane/Bright Street includes the use of the whole site area, including the garden space to the rear of the exiting public house.

It is proposed to create semi detached properties with two and three bedrooms.

In the application by Mr Daniel Lewins, on behalf of Mr Martin Sharp, it reveals that the current occupants have expressed concerns that the business is no longer viable due to the reduction of custom.

This is mainly down to public houses no longer being used in out of town locations according to the report submitted to the Council .

The proposal allows for a sympathetic deconstruction of the existing building, offering potential for local re-development projects.

"The existing business is no longer viable with the current owners having no other option than to close the public house in the near future," said Mr Lewins in the design and access statement submitted as part of the planning application.

"The plot lends itself to a site which could have six new affordable dwellings all with three bedrooms, gardens and parking.

"Sowerby Bridge is in desperate need of more affordable housing, more so for the growing family needing three bedrooms.

"The opportunity to build these properties would have a most positive impact on the area. Recent developments in the area have been for more up market developments when the area really needs affordable housing."