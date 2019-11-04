Calderdale residents urged to register to vote in General Election

Calderdale residents are being urged to register to vote to ensure they can have their say in the upcoming General Election.

The deadline to register is midnight on Tuesday 26 November. If residents aren’t registered, they’re not able to vote.

Residents who are not registered at their current address can do so online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. It’s quick and easy and takes less time than making a cup of tea. Alternatively, contact Electoral Services on 01422 393103 to request a form.

Tuesday 26 November at 5pm is the deadline to register for a postal vote if people are worried about being able to make it to a polling station on Thursday 12 December.

Postal votes should be returned as soon as possible, but can also be handed in at the electors own polling station or at the Town Hall, Halifax, HX1 1UJ before 10pm on the day of the election if necessary.

The deadline for registering for a proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday 4 December.

Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive and Returning Officer, Robin Tuddenham, said: “Our elections team is busy preparing for the recently called General Election and is in the process of making sure necessary arrangements are in place for Thursday 12 December.

“We will be ready for the election, but we want to make sure that our residents are too and encourage everyone to check they’re registered to vote before the deadline of Tuesday 26 November.

“We’re also aware that some people are concerned about poor weather on the day of the election, and as always postal votes are available for anyone worried about being able to get to their polling station on election day.

“Registering to vote is quick and easy to do, requiring you to just fill out a few of your details and submit the form online. Don’t miss out on having your say.”

On the day of the election, polls will be open from 7am to 10pm. Following the close of polls, all the votes cast will be taken to North Bridge Leisure Centre in Halifax for the election count.

The list of candidates for the election will be published at 5pm on Thursday 14 November and will be available to view at www.calderdale.gov.uk/

For more information about the elections process or previous election results, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk and search for ‘elections’.

More information is also available on the Electoral Commission website, with sections for voters: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter; for candidates and agents: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/candidate-or-agent; and for parties/campaigns: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/party-or-campaigner.