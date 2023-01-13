Calderdale says for the first time residents here and across the country will need to show photographic ID to vote at this year’s local elections.

Accordingly, residents are being urged to make sure they are ready to vote in May by checking they have an accepted form of ID, or if they do not already have it, apply for free ID which is becoming available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area or Commonwealth passport, a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence, and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass.

A view of a polling station. For the first time, residents in Calderdale and across the country will need to show photographic ID to vote at this year’s local elections. Residents are being urged to make sure they are ready to vote in May by checking they have an accepted form of ID.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo, according to guidance the Government has given the council.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID online at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk from January 16, or by completing a paper form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID – this can be reached online at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID, says Ailsa Irvine, Director of Electoral Administration and Guidance.

“Anyone voting at a polling station in England this May will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council’s Returning Officer, Robin Tuddenham

“It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s Returning Officer, Robin Tuddenham, said: “It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to Calderdale Council’s electoral services team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team online.”

Residents are being urged to make sure they are ready to vote in May by checking they have an accepted form of ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s website www.calderdale.gov.uk has details, or you can email [email protected] or call 01422 393103.

You can also register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station is a new requirement, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act which was passed last year and comes into effect for the first time this May.

Councillors discussing the issue recently expressed concern new arrangements might put people off voting.