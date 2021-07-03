Calderdale reveals its ranking and how it is performing against northern councils

Each quarter Cabinet receives reports on how service areas are performing relative to their equivalents in 19 other comparable northern boroughs.

This report gives the annual overview, indicating which are improving and which need attention.

Overall, it is indicated the council has moved up a place to fifth out of the 20 in 2020-21.

View of Halifax

With an eye on achieving ambitious goals set out in its Vision 2024 statement – to be a place where people can realise their potential whoever they are, where talent and enterprise can thrive, where kindness and resilience define it and where Calderdale is known and distinctive and be a great place to visit and, more importantly, live a larger life, how the borough measures up is important, councillors are told.

The briefing paper includes a general overview as well as some measurement metrics – different areas of the council’s work are reviewed in each report.

It says: “In the context of a post covid-19 world, it is therefore important to understand how we performed as a local authority in the last financial year with a focus on the outcomes to our local communities but also recognise this work and support in a new context as we respond and recover from the pandemic.”

As well as moving up a place from last year’s sixth to fifth in 2020-21, the report remarks this has been achieved under a period of significant change and pressure, including dealing with impacts resulting from the COVID-19 crisis and decisions which have been taken in order to balance the council’s budget.