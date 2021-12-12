Calderdale site earmaked for development as authority moves forward with plans to tackle housing shortage

A site in Hebden Bridge has been identified for new homes

West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Place, Regeneration and Housing Committee met to discuss plans to meet housing shortages across the region.

The Committee scrutinised plans for a series of housing developments in West Yorkshire on current brownfield sites.

In Calderdale, a scheme in Hebden Bridge will see 20 new affordable homes built.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This scheme will be funded from the Brownfield Housing Fund and provide 20 affordable homes which are energy efficient with zero-carbon-ready heat technology.

Cycle storage and electric vehicle charging points will also be built in, and where possible, on-site renewable energy provision with battery storage will be installed to enhance the scheme’s low carbon credentials.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “I welcome plans to build affordable and sustainable housing on sites identified in Leeds and Hebden Bridge.

“Affordability and sustainability must go hand in hand when housing needs are planned for across West Yorkshire. The sites identified and discussed at the recent committee meeting will provide homes for people in well-connected areas, where people can easily access public transport and benefit from work and social opportunities in their locality.

“I am deeply passionate about ensuring the housing sector meets the needs of our residents and will work with partners from the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership to develop an inclusive housing strategy that works for everyone across our region.”

In addition to housing schemes, the committee also considered sustainable transport schemes that will improve options for walking and cycling in North and West Halifax.

Councillor Denise Jeffery, Chair Place, Regeneration and Housing Committee said:“All housing developments that we consider and take forward across the region are assessed on their positive contribution towards bringing brownfield land back into use, building affordable and sustainable homes, improving the local environment, community recreation, health and wellbeing. I am pleased to say that all three schemes that we have discussed in detail today meet these criteria.