Calderdale supermarket to trial round the clock deliveries to see if they are a nuisance to neighbours

A supermarket can receive round the clock deliveries over a wider range of hours for a year, to see whether or not the extra operations will be a nuisance to neighbours.

Morrisons Supermaket applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to remove a planning condition in place at its Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax, store.

Morrisons supermarket in Illingworth

This prevents goods being delivered between the hours of 11pm and 6am, Mondays to Saturdays, and 11pm and 7am on Sundays.

Morrisons wanted to remove the condition so the store has sufficient time to unload vehicles, unpack products, merchandise stock and stock the shelves ready for the store opening at 8am.

But members of the council’ Planning Committee were worried about night time noise that might result and the impact on neighbours.

Councillors agreed to the application because it was a time-limited approval for 12 months and would be monitored.

Coun Stephen Baines (Con, Northowram and Shelf) asked: “Has it taken into account the noise of reversing lights?”

Planning officers said if granted the application would be time limited for a year so the council’s Environmental Health department could monitor any complaint that might arise.

Planning Lead Richard Seaman said noise could be dealt with by a delivery management plan and some inbuilt acoustic wall treatments.

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) said it should not take long to see whether it became a problem or not.

Mr Seaman explained the Environmental Health department had wanted the timescale of a year so activity could be assessed through the seasons.

Coun Baines asked if there were powers to stop activity sooner if it became a nuisance and Mr Seaman said a backstop position would be the council’s statutory powers to control nuisance.