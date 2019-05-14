Calderdale Tory councillor quits party and switches to Change UK

A Calderdale councillor has left the Conservative group and will now sit as a representative of Change UK.

Coun Colin Peel, who represents Brighouse ward, has confirmed the switch this afternoon.

Elected as a councillor, Coun Peel said he would be issuing a statement later explaining his reasons for the move.

Coun Peel’s council roles include membership of the Planning Committee, the Licensing and Regulatory Committee and the Standards Committee.

Change UK was formed just months ago when several Labour and Conservative MPs left their respective parties and sat in Parliament as The Independent Group.

In April, it became a political party with former Conservative MP Heidi Allen as its leader.

