Calderdale Tory councillor suspended over 'Islamophobic' comment

A Calderdale councillor has been suspended for a second time by the Conservative Party after sharing a post comparing Muslims not speaking out against terrorism to Germans who did not speak out against Nazis.

Roger Taylor, who represents Northowram and Shelf on Calderdale Council, was one of 25 sitting and former Tory councillors included in documents which suggested they had posted or endorsed Islamophobic and racist material online.

Mr Taylor was re-elected at the local councillor elections in May, beating his nearest competitor David Wager of the Labour party by 1249 - with a total of 1817.

He was first elected for the Northowram and Shelf ward back in May 2002, winning the local election by 1031 votes - with a total of 1756.

One post he shared compared Muslims who did not speak out against terrorism to Germans who did not speak out against Nazis.

The Conservative Party said Mr Taylor had been suspended.

It is not the first time Mr Taylor has been suspended by the party over controversial comments.

In 2012 a private email to campaign group Just showed Mr Taylor called the Hillsborough report “politically correct” and the Stephen Lawrence inquiry “a joke”.

Mr Taylor was contacted for comment.