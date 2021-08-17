Calderdale welcomes number of refugee families from Afghanistan

In May 2021, the Home Office, through Migration Yorkshire, asked councils to support the voluntary scheme in welcoming families and individuals into the UK.

The initial dates for the families across Yorkshire to arrive were initially confirmed for August.

Due to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, alongside the withdrawal of UK and US troops, the first tranche of families have arrived in both Calderdale and Leeds after the required Covid-19 quarantine.

Afghan nationals line up to board a military transport plane at the Kabul airport. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Refugee families helped to settle in Yorkshire

The organisation which helps councils in Yorkshire take in refugees and asylum seekers says it is already helping dozens of Afghans resettle in the county.

Migration Yorkshire said over 200 people are coming through the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, for Afghans who are at risk because they assisted British forces.

So far 24 families, consisting of 174 people, have settled in Yorkshire and the Humber and another 10 are due to come to the region.

Dave Brown, head of Migration Yorkshire, said: “This region stands ready to support any humanitarian response to the situation in Afghanistan and to accept our fair share of people whose lives are at risk.

“We are proud of how Yorkshire & Humber have supported Afghan families so far.”

UK troops are desperately attempting to rescue remaining Brits in Afghanistan as the Taliban claim victory over the country.

Kabul airport has descended into chaos as British and US troops attempt to evacuate citizens and foreign nationals who have worked with their governments.

The Taliban have taken over Kabul for the first time in almost 20 years, laying claim to Afghanistan after an offensive which saw the group re-take swathes of the country.

Militants were pictured in the presidential palace following the withdrawal of foreign troops and exit of the country’s president, who fled on Sunday.

There are an estimated 6,000 Brits in Afghanistan, including embassy staff and aid workers. The UK army is now attempting to evacuate them from the country.

All commercial flights out of Kabul were suspended on Sunday, with military aircraft carrying out evacuations.

There have been reports that the airport was under fire last night as thousands attempted to escape.

The Taliban’s offensive across Afghanistan has accelerated dramatically in recent days, with fighters taking the last major city, Kabul, on Sunday after the withdrawal of foreign troops and exit by the president.

The city has reportedly descended into chaos, with thousands of foreign nationals and residents heading to the airport in an attempt to flee the country.