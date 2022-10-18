Call for public enquiry into Calderdale Council's handling of former Ridings school site in Ovenden

Mick Rowe, who owns Halifax Boxing, Sports and Fitness Club, has been involved in discussions to take over the site for more than a decade, but has been left frustrated and disappointed by Calderdale Council's handling of those discussions and of the site generally.

He said: "We have tried since 2009 to put the site to good use, having a leisure centre and surrounding lands.

"However, we were overlooked on more than one occasion and treated really unfairly.

The Ridings Centre, Ovenden.

"Threeways was a total failure and cost the taxpayers a large amount of money.

"We were approached again over a year ago for a feasibility study, only to be ignored again.

"I believe a public enquiry should take place to find out why it failed, how much it cost and where the money went.

"We would also want to know what the future of the site is going to be.

Mick Rowe, owner of Halifax Boxing Club

"We have shared an interest in this site since working in the then Ridings School since 2009.

"We put together a business plans, spoke to most people involved, and everyone was clear that as a group we had the best plans for the site.

"However, Threeways took it over and we were pushed aside.

"This was a total disaster, costing the taxpayer millions.

Coun Silvia Dacre

"We were again invited to show interest in the site, with the apologies that everything had changed and the people involved in managing the site had all gone, only to be treated in exactly the same way, totally ignored by the council.

"We still believe the Ridings is in a very important position in north Halifax, which is in need of a sports and recreation site for young people."

The Ridings was a secondary school created in 1995 when two local secondary modern schools merged. Before it became the Ridings school, the building was home to The Ovenden High School, which closed in 1994.

The Ridings School was closed in 2009, but the gym and leisure centre were gifted to the school from Sports England for community use.

"We made enquiries Into what would become of the leisure side of the school and put plans in to turn the sports centre into a community sports hub/village for north Halifax run by the boxing club," added Mick.

"The Halifax Boxing Club was paying high rent and wanted the site as an asset transfer.

"However, although at first everyone was in agreement, the site was given to Threeways.

"Eventually the council closed the site, using security companies to remove everyone.

"We only want to know what the future of the building is, but no-one will answer.

"If it's going to be a building site, well that's a total failure and I would like to know why."

The Halifax Courier has seen a letter from Councillor Silvia Dacre, cabinet member for regeneration and strategy, which says that the site had been "a major challenge" for the council and has required "significant council investment" to keep it safe for its users.

Coun Dacre says there remains "major safety issues across the site", including significant structural issues.

Coun Dacre said the council’s cabinet is due to consider a report on November 14 to determine the immediate way forward for the site.

Coun Dacre said in her letter that the council is "fully committed to the north Halifax communities" and that a plan for improving the area will be developed with the local community to identify opportunities for the site, along with a number of other key sites., and that the council is determined to work with the communities of north Halifax to deliver improvements to the area.

Coun Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, told the Courier: “We have a longstanding ambition for thriving towns and communities across Calderdale. As part of this priority, we have supported the centre at Threeways as a community facility providing important services to local people for a number of years.

“However, the building has continued to be a challenge and now presents significant safety concerns. A report outlining the options for addressing these concerns is due to be discussed at our cabinet meeting in November 2022.

“We are committed to ensuring a strong and vibrant future for the North Halifax community. We are investing £80,000 a year to develop a strategic plan for the area, informed by local people and shaped by their existing feedback about their priorities. The area will also benefit from the £2.764 million UK Shared Prosperity Fund that Calderdale has agreed to focus on North and Central Halifax. Several major improvement schemes are already underway or planned for North Halifax, with significant investment in projects at various stages of development.