Greetland and Stainland councillors want the 539 service, which connects Stainland to West Vale, brought back.

The issue was raised at a full meeting of Calderdale Council by Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) and Coun Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn), both urging West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) - which subsides some services - to pressure operator First.

Coun Bellenger and Liberal Democrat ward colleagues Coun Sue Holdsworth and Coun Christine Prashad are urging people to sign their petition to First – available online at https://www.calderdalelibdems.org.uk/savethe539bus.

A petition has been launched

Coun Holdsworth said: “The reason given for axing the service was that the route was financially unviable.

“However, First makes very large profits and receives a lot of public money to subsidise bus services.

“Surely they could have continued to provide this service, even if at a reduced level.”

At full council, Coun Bellenger said even if a full service was not financially possible – for example evenings – a reduced service at crucial times could be run.

“This service is a vital link, the only link that actually takes people from Stainland to West Vale where they have access to doctors, dentists and other businesses,” he said.

“That bus link is a lifeline to a lot of people and schoolchildren also catch the bus from West Vale to home.”

Coun Issott, also referencing other affected services including Rishworth in her ward, said the proposed West Yorkshire bus strategy pledged to enable people to access healthcare, education and employment and these cuts did the opposite.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) agreed.

Bus companies were commercial and some routes had to be subsidised by WYCA, driver recruitment issues adding to problems.

WYCA could not subsidise all the routes commercial companies wanted to cut.

“But I agree in terms of the Stainland bus and we really need to see what we can do about that,” said Coun Scullion.