Cash boost for Calderdale's voluntary groups to fund cultural projects

In the runup to the Year of Culture in 2024, the Council is inviting the local voluntary sector to apply for a share of the Calderdale Cultural Fund 2022 – 2025.

Voluntary organisations can apply for between £5000 and £25,000 a year, for up to three years, to deliver their cultural projects. The deadline for grant applications Wednesday 23 March 23 2022.

Councillor Cllr Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Culture plays a huge part in making Calderdale vibrant and distinctive, transforming people’s lives and recovering from the pandemic.

"We know that every one of our neighbourhoods in Calderdale has stories to tell and talents to showcase. That’s what we want to celebrate in our Year of Culture, and we want everyone to be involved. We want to open up cultural events and activities to all our diverse communities, and this is the aim of our new Calderdale Cultural Fund.”

The aim of the grants is to make culture more accessible to the wider community, to deliver the new Cultural Strategy for Calderdale and to help achieve the Vision2024 for Calderdale, by harnessing the talent of the local cultural sector to build resilience and help people live a larger life.

Coun Scott Patient, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, added: “The Calderdale Cultural Fund recognises the important role of voluntary organisations in enriching people’s lives through culture and the arts. It will also help the sector to get back on its feet after being one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.

"We want as many organisations as possible to apply for a grant so we can all continue to work together to help build back our cultural sector, towns, tourism and local people’s shared experiences, which are a significant part of Calderdale’s story.”