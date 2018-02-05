Chance to have your say on new Halifax leisure centre

Calderdale residents will soon be able to have their say on the new Halifax Leisure Centre and Swimming Pool.

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development said in his report to full council last week that plans are nearing a stage where a consultation will be launched.

"Outline design of the Halifax Leisure Centre is now at a point where consultation with residents will begin," said Coun Collins.

"Officers will be seeking Member approval to consult on the initial design in March. Good progress has been made on the project business case with support from Sport England.

"The full package will come to Members in June for approval."

Construction of a multi million pound high class swimming pool and leisure centre for Halifax took a significant step forward in July 2016.

The Council is facing the prospect of a £12.2million maintenance and refurbishment bill over the next ten years for the current Halifax swimming pool and North Bridge Leisure centre sites.

An initial feasibility study showed the construction of a new combined swimming pool and leisure facility on the existing North Bridge site, incorporating the retention and refurbishment of the existing main sports hall and viewing balcony, would provide the most cost effective solution.