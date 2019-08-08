Children's residential home to be created in Calderdale

A new children's residential home will be created in Calderdale with the addition of a crisis placement facility.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet has now approved plans to enable more children to be placed within Calderdale, rather than relying on placements outside of the borough which are costly and can negatively impact on young people.

As part of the plan, the new centre will be at the former children’s home Alloefield View, Illingworth, Halifax, and refurbishing it will cost the council up to £150,000 to bring it up to the required standard.

This will allow children who are looked after to remain living in Calderdale with provision managed by the Council.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Councillor Adam Wilkinson, said: “We want all children and young people in Calderdale to have the best start in life and ensure they all have the opportunity to reach their potential.

“By introducing a number of improvements to our provision for children who are looked after, we can better meet young people’s needs and help to keep them safe.

“Securing a new residential facility to support care leavers closer to home is one of our Cabinet ‘first 100 days’ ambitions and I’m pleased that more young people will soon be able to remain or return to the borough.”

Calderdale Council is responsible for the care of young people who cannot safely remain with their families, finding placements for them in foster care and residential homes.

The voluntary short stay service, ‘Sleep on it’, will also be strengthened. This service is designed to support young people and their families who are worried about their relationships with each other breaking down.

Those leaving care will also receive improved support as a new ‘Staying Close’ provision will offer those leaving residential care the additional tailored support that is already offered to those leaving foster care.