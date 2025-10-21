Column: Councillor Paul Bellenger: Choosing Candidates Wisely: A Liberal Democrat Perspective

In recent weeks we've seen a troubling pattern hit the headlines — stories of suspensions, dismissals, and even convictions involving Reform UK Party representatives. While disappointing, this was not unexpected. The rush to select candidates without proper scrutiny has consequences, and we’re now seeing them play out.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Candidate selection is one of the most critical responsibilities for any political party. It requires time, diligence, and a genuine understanding of the individuals who will carry the party’s values into public service. When this process is rushed — perhaps in the lead-up to snap elections or by-elections — it becomes more difficult to ensure that candidates are fit to serve with integrity and honesty.

This challenge is magnified during all-out elections, such as those scheduled for Calderdale next May. My aspiration is to see Liberal Democrat candidates standing in each of Calderdale’s 18 wards. I recognise this is ambitious; particularly given the high standards I believe our candidates should meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need individuals who are not only committed to the values of our party, but who will also serve our communities with transparency, compassion, and accountability. These are not just party representatives — they are public servants. We must be able to trust them, rely on them, and know they are free from the kind of troubling histories that have recently come to light elsewhere. This is why careful, considered candidate selection is not just desirable — it is essential.

Community Matters

Being a councillor is no small undertaking. It demands time, energy, and a deep commitment to public life. Councillors are pulled in many directions — supporting their ward, contributing to the wider authority, and engaging with their national party. But at its heart, the role is about representing the people who live in our communities. Councillors are the bridge between residents and the council, advocating for local needs and ensuring that voices are heard.

Beyond casework and community engagement, councillors help shape the policies and strategies that guide our councils. Whether through committees, forums, or full council meetings, we bring the priorities of our constituents into the decision-making process. It’s a responsibility that requires not just political alignment, but personal integrity.

Affiliation to a national party brings with it a shared vision and a set of principles. While we may not always agree with every policy or statement, we understand that political discourse evolves — and that our role is to contribute constructively to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Politics is often unpredictable. It reflects the changing views, emotions, and experiences of the people it serves. But when we face the real challenges in our society — from inequality and housing to climate and care — we begin to see clearly which parties are truly equipped to represent the majority with fairness and compassion.

For me, that party is the Liberal Democrats. We may not speak for everyone all of the time, but we strive to speak for most people most of the time — with honesty, openness, and a commitment to doing what’s right.