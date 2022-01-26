Committee give green light to demolish building and go-ahead with controversial Halifax leisure centre

Artist impression of the proposed Halifax Leisure Centre

Calderdale Council’s proposals for North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax, will see a multi-million pound new building developed there but have been controversial with some users of the town’s now-closed former pool saying the new one will not be deep enough for their sports.

The new building will include a six-lane pool and a teaching pool with spectator seating, a cafe, adventure play and adventure climbing space, multi-function rooms, a fitness suite, a wellness suite and studios, councillors heard.

The council’s Planning Committee approved plans for demolishing the existing centre on a majority vote after wider arguments.

The council’s Planning lead, Richard Seaman, advised councillors that the committee’s role was to determine whether or not it met the council’s and national planning policies, with officers advising it did.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) argued that the committee could recommend approval but with a condition that the council worked in alignment with the authority’s own Built Facilities Strategy.

Also among issues raised by Kirsty McGregor of Halifax Synchronised Swimming Club, the 2017 document determined a priority should be a competitive sports facility with deep water, diving boards and spectator seating.

But Mr Seaman said he did not think such a condition would meet the legal test for it to be applied and was a broader issue for the council to consider.

Coun Bellenger said: “I think it’s a shame we can’t put in a consideration so we are singing from the same hymn sheet and getting the best out of our facilities for the people of Calderdale.”

Mr Seaman said his understanding was a decision to go ahead with the centre plans was to be made by the full Calderdale Council before the project proceeded.

These or any alternative planning applications which might be submitted were all in the council’s gift but would be discussed at that forum, he said.

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) was concerned about the proposed choice of heating system and coach access, and Coun Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn), Coun Audrey Smith (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) and Coun Stephanie Clarke (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) all had questions about the suitability of pedestrian access.

Ms McGregor submitted a document giving nine instances where she believed guidelines had been breached including the 2017 strategy not being taken into account.

As the new pool’s depth dimensions were shallow than recommended levels for synchronised swimming it put the club’s future under threat and she urged councillors to include deep water to maintain provision.

Janet Whitworth, for applicant Calderdale Council, said with closure of the existing Halifax Swimming Pool the plans combined two sites into a “flagship facility” on one site, a gateway to the town centre, promoting health and boosting the economy.