Company in talks to move into entire new multi-million office development at Northgate House

Discussions have taken place between Calderdale Council and a company to move into the new Northgate House development.

The talks have been revealed in a report that will go before full Council next week.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources presented a written report of the Director, Regeneration and Strategy which provided an update on the progress of the Northgate Site Redevelopment, alongside a financial update of costs incurred to date, costs projected and a summary of the anticipated costs to complete the remaining commercial elements of Blocks A and B.

The report also summarised the position of an interested party wishing to enter into a lease on the entire office space of 47,100 square feet within the development.

It has not been disclosed at this stage which company the Council is in discussions with.

A decision will now be made whether or not to approve an increase of the current approved capital budget of £10.655m to deliver the scheme and bring office space at Northgate House to Category A standard, to prepare ground floor accommodation for retail use and to deliver renewed courtyard public realm be

Councillors will also decide if the additional cost should be funded in the first instance by prudential borrowing and funded over the lifetime of the project by the commercial income stream anticipated for the scheme.

As part of the wider transformation of Halifax, the Council is converting its vacant former office building, Northgate House, to provide more than 40,000 square foot of office space with new retail units on the ground floor.

It is also creating a brand new sixth form centre being jointly developed by Calderdale Council, Trinity Multi-Academy Trust and Rastrick High School in the former Halifax Central Library.



Full planning permission for the site was granted in September 2018 and the strip out of the whole building is now complete.



The work on the old Northgate House side of the development is being part funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal

The state-of-the-art offices and shops are expected to be complete and available to let by summer 2020

The new sixth form will open in autumn 2019 and students will move to Northgate House in January 2020