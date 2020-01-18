Concerns grow over Calderdale housing development proposals

Proposals to build ten new homes on land in Brighouse are causing some residents concern.

An application to build the homes has been submitted to Calderdale Council by J. B. Henry and Sons, which wants to develop the site.

Residents in Clifton have raised concerns about a housing development plan

Five years ago outline permission was given for a ten home development on the site and reserved matters pertaining to that application were permitted last year.

But some residents say new plans submitted and validated in December 2019 are very different to those which have permission.

Mrs Debbie Lodge said proposals had changed from ten four-bedroom homes to ten five to six bedroom homes and residents had concerns about “minimal” garden space these appeared to have on neighbouring properties.

She was concerned that with the initial application back in 2014-15 bringing 71 objections many may not be aware of the new plans, which can be seen online on the council’s website with the application number 19/01377/FUL.

Online Mr Darren Martin objects on air quality grounds citing pollution levels in Brighouse as it is and raising the context of other homes plans earmarked for the area and proposed development of Clifton Enterprise Zone.

But in the design and access statement submitted with the plan on behalf of the applicant, architect Mark Brotherton says it is proposed to replicate the previously approved site layout and access with “updated dwelling proposals replacing the single house design of the extant approvals.”

“The size, nature and position of the properties have been designed to allow the development to work with the falls on the site and to fit in appropriately with adjacent properties,” he writes.

The new access road connecting to Towngate via Well Lane will be installed to standards suitable for adoption by the local authority.

Representations on the application can be made until January 23.