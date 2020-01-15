Conservative Group in Calderdale set to appoint new leader

The Conservative Group on Calderdale Council is expected to appoint a new leader this week following Scott Benton’s election to Parliament.

Coun Benton won the Blackpool South seat for the Conservatives in December’s General Election, gaining the seat from Labour.

But Coun Benton has indicated that for the time being he will be keeping his Brighouse ward seat on Calderdale Council.

He was first elected to the Brighouse seat in May 2011, re-elected in 2015 with an increased majority and successfully defended the seat for a second time last year.

After a period as Deputy Leader, Coun Benton took on the leadership of his group in spring 2016 when Coun Stephen Baines (Con, Northowram and Shelf) stepped down as Group Leader.

Coun Benton has also worked for Calder Valley Conservative MP Craig Whittaker – Mr Whittaker retained his seat in the General Election.

On outside bodies Coun Benton is a member of the Shareholder Committee of the Local Development Company set up by the council, a member of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Governance and Audit Committee, a trustee of Brighouse War Memorial (Nurses Endowment Fund) and a member of Waring Green Community Association Management Committee.