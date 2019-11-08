Conservatives announce new General Election candidate for Halifax

The Conservative Party has announced its prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) for Halifax.

Kashif Ali has been appointed as the new Halifax Conservative PPC as the UK gears up for a General Election on December 12, in one of the most uncertain elections for many decades.

Born and bred in Oldham, Mr Ali is a practising Barrister who works in employment and has previously worked as a law tutor at Manchester University and at the International Criminal Court.

He said: "It’s an absolute honour to have been given this chance to get Brexit done.

"I want to serve the voters of Halifax as local people voted clearly to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum.

"My local priorities are to make Halifax safer, improve policing, access to healthcare and to fight for more funding for social care services.

"I was born in nearby Oldham and stood in the Oldham East and Saddleworth seat previously, now looking forward to the opportunities and challenges Halifax will bring."

Mr Ali is also a trustee of a charity supporting homeless people with mental health issues.

Other announcements for Halifax PPCs include current Halifax Labour MP Holly Lynch, the Liberal Democrats have put forward candidate James Baker, while the Brexit Party PPC is Sarah Wood.

At this time, there has still been no confirmation for a PPC to represent the Green Party in Halifax.