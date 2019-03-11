Controversial plan to turn 240-year-old Calderdale pub into apartments back on the agenda

A plan to convert a 240-year-old pub in Calderdale into apartments will once again go in front of the Council's planning committee.

Villagers launched a petition in an attempt to stop the Yew Tree Inn in Northowram Green being turned into apartments.

The pub near Halifax, has long been home to charity events including the village’s much-loved scarecrow festival.

But Highstone Housing Association applied to convert the pub into two supported living apartments.

However the plan was deferred in January following Coun Peter Caffrey’s revelation at Halifax Town Hall and prompted loud cheers from opponents of the proposal.

Council officers have recommended that Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee to approve the proposals.

But the pub, a hub for events including Northowram Scarecrow Festival, had previously been listed by the council as an Asset of Community Value.

Ward Coun Peter Caffrey (Con, Northowram and Shelf) said the conversion should be opposed.

Campaigners claim the pub is a viable business and no attempt had been made to keep it running as one, a view that was rejected by the applicant.

Calderdale Council’s adults and children’s services supported the plans and said there was “a high demand for this type of specialist accommodation”.