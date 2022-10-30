Cabinet member Coun Jenny Lynn said there were no plans to reduce hours at the moment but the situation would have to remain under review.

Coun James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley) raised the issue at a full meeting of Calderdale Council.

He said: “There are dire warnings that half of public facilities could have to close this winter because of energy costs.”

Coun Baker asked cabinet members whether any of Calderdale’s leisure centres would be at risk and what support, if any, local government had received from national government to help with rising costs.

Cabinet member for public services and communities, Coun Lynn (Lab, Park) said a six month support package made available by the Government to those on non-domestic contracts would cut energy bills a by around half.

The council understood this would be available to public sector organisations, like the council and its leisure centres, she said.

“At this point were are not proposing any reduction in our operating hours. However we will be reviewing this in light of our medium term financial strategy.

“At the moment no plans are in place to reduce opening hours but we are certainly going to have to keep it under review,” said Coun Lynn.