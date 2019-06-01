Could Brighouse market be on the the move in the town centre

Brighouse businesses and community representatives will be involved in determining the future role of Brighouse Market.

The market, which is located off Ship Street and next to the Calder and Hebble Navigation, was leased to and operated by a former tenant for around 90 years but transferred to Calderdale Council control in January this year.

Recently the council’s Cabinet Markets Working Party discussed considerations which had to be taken into account in order to maximise the number of tenants, income and footfall for the market itself and Brighouse town centre as a whole to ensure its future success.

These included its location within the town, the type of market operation it will be, days of operation, provision for traders including toilets, the technology infrastructure it should be provided with and campaigns to promote it.

Some consultation had already taken place with Brighouse Town Board, they heard, with the board requesting the market should become more integrated within the town centre.

Initial plans regarding its possible relocation as part of a wider proposed public realm improvement scheme had also been discussed.

Members discussed options but felt they did not wish to take a decision on the market without more input and a clear idea of their desired direction from Brighouse Town Board.

It was agreed a meeting with the board should be arranged with a single item on the agenda – the market.

Representatives from the new Brighouse Business Improvement District should also be invited to give their input into the discussion, members agreed.