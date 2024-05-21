Coun Paul Bellenger: The abuse must stop

Much of this abuse is directed through various social media channels . Photo: AdobeStock

​​Becoming a politician is certainly not for the faint-hearted. Although the role is rewarding at times, especially when you can make a positive impact on peoples lives, at other times it can become frustrating when faced with the walls of bureaucracy or financial constraints.

By Greetland & Stainland Ward Councillor,Paul Bellenger Liberal Democrat Group Leader

The obstacles which prevent resolving someone’s issue can lead to a more negative response from those you have tried to help as their expectations have not been fulfilled. The magnitude of this disappointment depends on the issue and how many people are affected.

People will remember you more for your failures than your successes. This is where being a politician comes with risks, as some people may come to see you as a target, mainly for verbal abuse, but occasionally this can be physical.

The thought of taking on a role to support people around you only to become a target puts many people off entering politics. This is a shame as there are many capable people out there that have the ability and tenacity to help make a difference.

I have found over my eight years of being a politician that some people will take an instant disliking to you because of the party you represent, rather than getting to know you as a person. This is a bigoted approach and one which can eventually lead to abuse, be it verbal or physical. Much of this abuse is directed through various social media channels, which in some instances has led to libel actions being brought.

The Local Government Association’s call for evidence of abuse and intimidation of councillors was launched in October 2021. The subsequent report set out the findings along with recommendations for the future of local democracy.

The rights to object and provide constructive challenge are both key components of democracy, but abuse and intimidation cross the line into unacceptable behaviour. This only serves to silence democratic voices and deter people from engaging with politics.

There is a considerable amount of evidence of the impact of such abuse, intimidation, and aggression at a national level, including extreme incidents such as the murders of Jo Cox MP and Sir David Amess MP.

It would be good to see legislative changes made to help protect those who enter politics, protecting those who put their heads above the parapet to help others.

Seven recommendations have been put forward, calling for local authorities, police and other agencies to work together to tackle such abuse and intimidation. The aim is to bring about a longer-term culture change where the abuse of politicians and other high-profile individuals is seen as being unacceptable, rather than being the norm.

I sometimes sit and wonder if the boot was on the other foot, and those giving the abuse were suddenly victims themselves through the work that they do, would things change, would they realise the sort of impact they themselves are having on others? Maybe then they would stop.