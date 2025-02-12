Coun Paul Bellenger: The case for teaching politics in schools

I believe politics should be widely taught in schools to enable future generations to become better informed and more engaged citizens. Photo: StockAdobe

Political decisions shape every aspect of our lives so the importance of political literacy cannot be overstated. Despite its significance, though, politics remains a subject often overlooked in schools. I believe politics should be widely taught in schools to enable future generations to become better informed and more engaged citizens.

​Coun Paul Bellenger writes: Politics is the process by which we make collective decisions, create laws and devise and implement policies. By understanding the basics of politics, students can learn to understand how their country is run and, importantly, how they can influence those decisions, policies and laws.

Politics is inherently complex, involving multiple perspectives and interests. By studying politics, students gain critical thinking skills, learn to understand different viewpoints, how to evaluate evidence and how to develop reasoned arguments. These skills are not only essential for understanding political issues but will also be valuable in many other aspects of their lives.

A politically informed population is more likely to participate in civic activities such as voting, attending meetings, and engaging with their local communities. Teaching politics in schools can foster a sense of civic duty and pride and encourage students to actively participate in their communities. This engagement is crucial for the health of a democracy as it makes it more likely that the voices of all are heard – and acted upon.

In a diverse society, understanding and respecting different political views is essential. Politics education can help students appreciate the diversity of opinions and the reasons behind them. Greater understanding can reduce polarisation and promote a more inclusive and tolerant society.

Today's students are tomorrow's leaders. Being equipped with a solid understanding of politics better prepares them to take on future leadership roles in their local communities and beyond. Whether they choose to pursue careers in politics or any other field, the skills and knowledge gained from studying politics will serve them well.

Teaching politics in schools is not just about enabling students to understand government structures and processes. Perhaps more importantly it is about empowering students to think critically, engage civically, and appreciate the diversity of opinions in our society. By incorporating politics into the school curriculum more fully we can nurture informed, engaged, and tolerant citizens who are ready to contribute to the democratic process and shape the future of the world they will inherit. Well-informed leaders are needed at the local, regional, national and international levels.

Whether or not we support the actions being taken by our local council, or national government, I am sure that we all want to believe that we are being governed well. By this I mean that we are confident that decision-makers understand the consequences of their actions and have carefully considered the alternatives.

As I said, politics is complex so having a good grounding in politics from an early stage would better equip the generation of leaders yet to come.