Coun Paul Bellenger: What does Labour stand for?

Most commentators foresee Keir Starmer becoming Prime Minister following a Labour landslide. Photo: Getty Images

By Greetland & Stainland Ward Councillor, Paul Bellenger, Liberal Democrat Group Leader

Most commentators foresee Keir Starmer becoming prime minister following a Labour landslide. Leading in the polls by double digits, Labour could win a parliamentary majority surpassing the modern-day record of 179 seats achieved by Tony Blair in 1997. Some suggest that the result could be like Canada’s 1993 federal election when the main conservative party lost so badly that they ceased to be a contender for government for some years. However, we should remember that election results sometimes differ from predictions. We could possibly see a Labour government with a much smaller majority, or even a hung parliament. Who knows?

If Labour are on track to win the next election, one question must be asked. What does Labour stand for?

As a leadership candidate and as leader, Starmer has pledged to:

Defend freedom of movement after Brexit.

Support proportional representation.

Nationalise public services.

Increase income tax for the top five percent of earners.

Oppose new North Sea oil and gas production.

Scrap tuition fees.

Scrap the two-child benefits limit.

Scrap the charitable status of private schools.

However, he subsequently went back on these policies, at best pursuing a softer, vaguer alternative. Just this week, it seems that Labour is backtracking on its pledge to spend £28 billion a year on a green prosperity plan. With the confused statements of Shadow Cabinet members, questions about their commitment are being raised.

By the time the election campaign starts, what of Labour’s policy agenda will be left?

Doubtless many people across the UK could not say for certain what Labour stands for. They may see Starmer as a bland, legally knowledgeable technocrat at best, or a ‘Tory lite’ at worst. It appears that Labour’s overall pitch is ‘We Are Not the Conservatives’. The fact that this seems to be working is disconcerting.

Conservative governments over the past decade have seriously damaged this country. Austerity has harmed public services, investment, and innovation. Brexit has alienated the UK from its largest, nearest trading partner with no tangible benefits. Illegal Downing Street parties underlined a contemptuous COVID-19 response. Liz Truss’s mini-budget spooked the markets and raised mortgage rates. Rivers are polluted with effluent. Prices have risen sharply. And millions of pounds and the UK’s international reputation are being squandered on the inhumane Rwanda asylum plan.

It should not have taken this much harm for Starmer’s Labour to seem acceptable.