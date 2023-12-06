Coun Steven Leigh: An opportunity not to be missed

​​The Calder Valley Railway Line (CVRL) is essential to the public transport system in West Yorkshire, with residents and visitors using it to commute for work, education, and leisure.

By Calderdale Council Conservative Group leader, Coun Steven Leigh:

Therefore, it is disappointing that the line lacks full electrification – using diesel-powered trains is not environmentally friendly and reduces its efficiency for residents and visitors.

The recent cancellation of the northern leg of HS2 came with a promise by the Prime Minister that “every penny of the £36bn saving would be spent on many other transport projects”. This now greatly enhances the already very strong case for the electrification of the CVRL from Leeds through Calderdale to Manchester – because the funding could be made available if we can lobby strongly enough to the government to accept the project as a major priority.

This project is undoubtedly a strategic priority for the railway systems in our region, and the electrification of the CVRL will facilitate faster, smoother, and greatly enhanced services, and boost economic growth by attracting more businesses and investment to Calderdale.

The Transpennine Railway line (though Huddersfield) and the CVRL will provide all-electric alternative routes for each other. This rail equivalent of orbital motorways (such as the M25 and M60) would provide a solid foundation for further railway developments in the North.

This is invaluable in order to enhance and maintain Transpennine services in the event of emergencies, essential maintenance, and the worst of the inclement weather which is frequently encountered across the Pennines.

Calderdale Conservative Group strongly believes that the CVRL electrification project should be included, specifically, in the PM’s funding package.

With this in mind, at the full council meeting on November 30, I presented a motion on behalf of the Conservative Group requesting the “Leader and Chief Executive of the Council to write to the Mayor of West Yorkshire, the chair of WYCA and the government’s Minister for Transport to designate the electrification of the CVRL as a project of the highest priority and to include it, specifically, in the investment programme as announced following the recent cancellation of the northern leg of HS2”.

It is disappointing to record that at the council meeting, the Labour party felt it was necessary to “finesse” our motion. They were more interested in playing politics by attacking the government and changing the resolution from real action to vague aspirations. This is not untypical for the Labour leadership of the council.

The aim of the motion was to show that all political parties in Calderdale are united in achieving the complete electrification of the CVRL. However, the Labour Group are unwilling to write in support of this vital funding, which would improve the economic prospects for Calderdale.

Despite this setback, the Calderdale Conservative Group is determined to achieve the complete electrification of the CVRL.