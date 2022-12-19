Coun Steven Leigh: Conservative government is delivering on your priorities

Above-inflation pay rises will simply serve to make the problem worse. Photo: Getty Images

Coun Steven Leigh writes: Our country continues to weather great global challenges. Until recently, our country was in the grip of a global pandemic – yet the Conservative government stepped in, and through the furlough scheme safeguarded over 14 million jobs. Now we are experiencing the aftershocks of the invasion of Ukraine leading to huge energy costs and a sharp increase in inflation across developed nations.

Recognising the hardship which could result from this the Conservative government has taken swift action through the energy price guarantee (EPG) which will keep energy bills down for every single household until 2024 – saving on average £900 this winter and with further average savings of £500 earmarked for next year. Without the EPG, Ofgem forecast that average bills would have risen above £4,000 per year.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has predicted that inflation will more than halve over the next year, because of the actions taken by this Conservative government.

Inflation affects everybody – and this has led to some public sector workers planning and/or taking strike action over the diminishing value of their pay packets. But history tells us that above-inflation pay rises will simply serve to make the problem worse. That is why it is of paramount importance that the government should get inflation under control.

Despite this, the government has not been distracted from its wider mission. The levelling-up agenda is in full swing with huge investments on their way to Calderdale, including almost £50m of funding for our high-streets and towns; transforming 11 local schools; and significant upgrades to Calderdale Royal Hospital. Throughout our borough residents and businesses will feel the benefit of Conservative government plans.