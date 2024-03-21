Coun Steven Leigh: The Conservative record for Calderdale

Recently, we also presented our Opposition Budget, which proposed keeping open Elland Tip and stopping the disposal of the Shay Stadium.

By Calderdale Council Conservative Group leader Coun Steven Leigh

Looking first at what the Conservatives have done for Calderdale, this includes an overall investment of at least £700m since 2010.

Most recently, this has been levelling-up funding to revitalise the town centres across Calderdale, with over £50m invested across Brighouse, Elland, Todmorden, and Halifax.

Then at least £100m has been spent on flood defences in Calderdale since the devastating Boxing Day floods in 2015.

In addition to this, the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has been granted £196m for new wards and a new A&E in Huddersfield.

Over £100m has also been invested to extend platforms and upgrade signals across the Calder Valley Railway line, alongside a £500m investment with Northern Rail to refurbish and replace older trains such as the ‘pacer’ trains across the region.

Furthermore, a significant investment has been provided to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to invest in the region, which has come through multiple packages, such as the £1.8bn West Yorkshire Devolution Deal. This investment includes £20.5m for rebuilding the Halifax Bus Station, £109m for the A641, which goes through the Lower Valley, and £120m for the A629, which goes through Salterhebble.

Despite being in opposition, local Conservative councillors have also achieved a lot by working with local residents. For example, we have provided robust opposition against Labour’s disastrous Local Plan, which is currently undergoing a judicial review.

We also fought off an appeal in support of an incinerator in Sowerby Bridge. However, despite being deemed a “health risk” by the government-appointed inspector, a further application has been submitted for an Environmental Permit. Most recently, we also presented our Opposition Budget, which proposed keeping open Elland Tip and stopping the disposal of the Shay Stadium. Labour Councillors voted against these proposals.

It is important to consider Labour’s record in Calderdale as Labour has controlled Calderdale Council for a number of years. As a result, Halifax has been left without leisure facilities Council Tax increases continue to pressure residents, and now the Council will burden future generations with its plans to borrow £35m for the Local Plan.

Furthermore, this Labour-run Council and Labour’s West Yorkshire Mayor have failed to deliver major projects (for which the government has provided the funding). This includes Halifax Bus Station, which was due to be fully complete in 2023, the Elland Railway Station has also been delayed again until 2026, and the Halifax Railway Station upgrade is now on-hold.