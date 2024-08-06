Coun Steven Leigh: We must protect our pensioners

It's an understatement to say that will be tough for many pensioners this winter – it could be fatal. Photo: StockAdobe

​​Less than 100 days into a Labour government and they are already abandoning some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

Calderdale Council Conservative Group leader, Coun Steven Leigh, writes: Scrapping the Winter Fuel Payment from those not on pension credit is a mistake by this Labour Government. It’s an understatement to say that will be tough for many pensioners this winter – it could be fatal.

Age UK estimates that two million pensioners who are just above this threshold for pension credit could be in serious trouble because of these changes.

With the Energy Price Cap also predicted to rise by ten per cent this October, these even more expensive bills compounded with less money, will make life even harder for many residents in Calderdale.

It is comforting to know that those on pension credit will still get the Winter Fuel Payment. However, the eligibility for pension credit is too narrow. It is based on an income of £11,343.8 a year if single, or a shared income of £17,313.40 for two. This equates to £218.15 a week if single or £332.95 if you have a partner – this is by no means wealthy.

For these vulnerable pensioners, this £100 to £300 payment is a lifeline, helping them heat their homes during the cold winter months. Furthermore, many pensioners cannot easily supplement their income by working. This makes the choice between heating and eating a very real and stark reality.

Likewise, it’s alarming that an estimated 800,000 eligible pensioners are missing out on Pension Credit.

We all have a responsibility to make sure our older residents are receiving the support they deserve.

The local Conservatives will be urging the Council to improve its efforts to inform people about this benefit.

However, it has to be agreed that not all pensioners should receive the winter fuel payment, nor do they need it.

Supporting those genuinely in need is crucial. Perhaps linking the payment to the national living wage as an income threshold for eligibility for the fuel payment which could strike a fair and equitable balance?

It’s shocking that this Labour government has failed to consider any middle ground. They are blaming the Conservatives for the state the government finances. But it is Labour who have offered the public sector inflation busting pay-rises, which are contributing approximately £9.4 billion to the deficit. Yes, we should pay our public servants well, but Labour must acknowledge this deficit is partly related to this government’s own actions.

Moreover, the Labour government is potentially creating problems for the NHS in the cold months when vulnerable people need more support. But the argument from Labour that the government’s finances are the worst since the war is wrong.

When we took over in 2010: unemployment was higher, the deficit was bigger, and since then we have grown the fastest in Europe and we are still predicted to outpace Europe in the years ahead.

If we are really going to strive for better politics in Britain, we really need honesty and straight-talking from all parties in the political arena.