Calderdale Council’s leader says there will be some “very tough decisions” in order to make the £7m of cuts to services it needs to balance its books.

Selling off The Shay, shutting Elland tip and cutting youth services are all among the measures being proposed by the council’s cabinet.

"We’re looking at over £7m cuts – actual cuts – to council services and that means that we’re forced to into making some very unpalatable decisions,” said Coun Jane Scullion.

She claims the Government has not given the council enough money to all the expenses it has, particularly for the work it does looking after children, older people and those with disabilities.

Coun Jane Scullion leader Of Calderdale Council

The budget proposals, announced last night, also include the loss of up to 44 full-time equivalent council jobs over a three-year period.

If the proposals are adopted, the council would be looking to dispose of The Shay Stadium by 2025-26 – saving it £161,000 a year.

Coun Scullion asked: “Should a council be in the business of owning a football and rugby club venue?”

Senior councillors indicated they would prefer the two clubs to take on the running of the stadium themselves.

Halifax Town Hall

Closing Elland waste and recycling centre from 2025-26 would save £100,000 that year and £150,000 in 2026-27, while reducing opening hours at all the centres could realise £115,000 next year, rising to £135,000 a year afterwards.

There could be cuts to some social services, including some social care staffing support, and to targeted youth services.

The axe might also fall on the borough’s Christmas lights, street lighting and winter services.

Senior councillors did say they are still committed to building the new sports and leisure centre at North Bridge in Halifax.

Cabinet is looking to make make more than £3.2 million of savings in its 2024-25 budget, which councillors will vote on at the end of February.

A six-week consultation on the plans has now begun.

With a budget deficit of £7.5 million forecast for 2024-25, Cabinet is also proposing a 4.99 per cent Council Tax increase made up of a 2.99 per cent rise plus an additional two per cent ring-fenced for social care.

Coun Scullion said these were things they did not want to do but were forced to do to ensure the council posts a balanced budget.

If the council did not make these decisions, commissioners would be brought in to make them, she said. Making the decisions itself would enable the council to balance its budget, avoiding effective bankruptcy.

“We are going to avoid that and keep decision-making local,” she said.

“We are going to look after older people and children.

“We are going to try and mitigate the harsh reality of the cuts as much as we possibly can.

“Even though we’re making cuts, we’re going to remain ambitious for Calderdale.”

