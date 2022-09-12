Council insist work on Halifax's new leisure centre is on track despite setback over construction firm

Demolition work is still to begin on the leisure centre at North Bridge, but the council insists that the scheme is still progressing, despite building firm McLaughlin & Harvey now not being involved in the project.

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “Our ambitious project to create a brand new, top-class leisure centre and swimming pool in Halifax is still on track.

"The initial works on site, to prepare for the construction phase, are continuing as planned.

Artist's impressions for new Halifax swimming pool and leisure centre planned for North Bridge, Halifax

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This includes carrying out surveys and moving the water mains before the demolition stage is due to start in late September. It’s exciting to see this major project progressing, to provide state-of-the-art, sustainable facilities for Calderdale’s diverse communities and to help boost their health and wellbeing.

“We are aware of the volatile construction market, so we are constantly reviewing costings and the delivery programme to ensure the project stays on track.

“We are delivering the new leisure centre through the UK Leisure Framework, which brings leisure expertise to all stages of the project, from development through to completion.

"Alliance Leisure is our Development Management Partner from the framework and is contracting the construction and delivery teams directly. McLaughlin & Harvey is no longer the construction contractor for the scheme, and Alliance Leisure is currently progressing the contract with another construction partner from the UK Leisure Framework, which is expected to be finalised in the next few weeks.

“The project will continue to progress through the construction and delivery phases as planned, complementing the rest of the unprecedented investment into Halifax over the next decade, which we’re showcasing through our ‘Think you know Halifax?’ campaign.”