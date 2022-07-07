The council is urging local businesses and attractions to start using the new ‘CultureDale’ brand, funded by the European Regional Development Fund’s Welcome Back Fund.

The more organisations that use the brand when promoting their cultural events and offerings, the more it says the borough can spread the word that Calderdale is "the place to be for an unforgettable cultural experience, to help excite residents and attract more visitors from far and wide".

Councillor Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Culture plays a huge part in Calderdale’s story and identity – it makes our place vibrant and distinctive, it brings people together and transforms lives, and it’s playing a really important role in our inclusive economic recovery.

Local businesses are being urged to use the brand

“The bold new CultureDale brand encompasses every cultural business, event and visitor attraction across Calderdale with a cultural offer, to create one, unique cultural community that inspires residents and visitors to get involved and explore.”

Councillor Jane Scullion, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, added: “Calderdale is becoming really well known, nationally and internationally, for its inspiring landscapes, creative talent, historic buildings, theatres, music venues and art centres, and for being an outstanding place to film.

"We have launched CultureDale to bring all of this together and to harness its impact, creating a strong focal point that makes Calderdale stand out as a visitor destination and helps boost our local economy.”

The council has created a special CultureDale page within the Visit Calderdale website combining the cultural events, festivals, attractions, galleries, museums, markets and food and drink that can be found across the borough, plus a brand pack that businesses and community organisations across Calderdale can use.