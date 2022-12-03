Calderdale Council’s Cabinet made the decision over the Threeways Centre in Ovenden earlier last month after hearing there were serious safety concerns about the structure of the building.

The council says use of the site will be included as part of wider plans to boost the area but the decision means tenants of Threeways – except for The Orchard – being given notice to quit, with promise of help to find them new premises.

Ward councillors have called-in the cabinet’s decision, believing the speed of the process has been too hasty.

Threeways Centre, Ovenden

Councilllors Stephanie Clarke (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden), Dan Sutherland (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden), Helen Rivron (Lab, Ovenden), Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) and Stuart Cairney (Lab, Ovenden) argued the council should look at more time being given for existing tenants and other interested parties to explore alternative funding opportunities, further planning for provision of essential community services which are delivered from Threeways and more extensive consultation with the wider community.

The council’s Place Scrutiny Board members backed the call and Cabinet will now be asked to look at it again.

Calderdale council controversially took the Threeways Centre building back into its control from a community trust in March 2020 amid safety concerns which closed its sports centre.

At the cabinet meeting, ward councillors said it was crucial the council listened to what residents want for the future of the centre.