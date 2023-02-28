A 'rat-run' road used as a short-cut by drivers in Sowerby Bridge will not re-open to vehicles, says councillor - here's why
A Calderdale town’s road which some drivers used as a ‘rat run’ will not be re-opened, a senior councillor has revealed.
Hollins Mill Lane in Sowerby Bridge was partly closed in 2022 following extensive consultation, said Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion.
It was used quite a lot as a “cut through rat run”by drivers to get from one end of the town to the main Burnley Road running through the Calder Valley, said Coun Scullion.
This was particularly when numbers increased because incidents closed or slowed traffic on the M62 meaning the main link road, Tuel Lane, could because congested, leading to delays, a meeting heard.
But it would not be appropriate because of such circumstances to re-route traffic through what was a residential area, she said.
She had been asked a question by Mark Edwards, who said it had been shut to through traffic since the Covid-19 emergency.
“Its closure has caused excessive congestion on Wharf Street and Tuel Lane and reduced local residents’ access routes to their homes.
“Will the council take urgent steps to re-open Hollins Mill lane to through traffic, to reduce congestion on Wharf Street and Tuel Lane, and make the lives of the people of Sowerby Bridge easier, especially at rush hour?
“Re-opening Hollins Mill Lane will makes the lives of residents living in the area easier by increasing access routes to their residential properties,” said Mr Edwards.
Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said it was closed through a Traffic Regulation Order which would not be re-opened as it brought “significant” safety benefits to residents in the area, pedestrians and cyclists.
The council had policies in place to encourage activity and reduce car use, prioritising road space for “vulnerable” users, she added.
If traffic increased in volume, for example if there were problems on the M62, which she said she and many people had experience of from time to time, it should not travel along a route like Hollins Mill Lane, said Coun Scullion, the deputy leader of Calderdale Council.
“It would not be appropriate to divert this traffic through residential streets.”