After ten months in the job, the authority’s Chief Finance Officer, Mr Forrester has left to become Director of Finance and Deputy Chief Executive at Stafford and Cannock Chase Council.

Mr Forrester replaced long-serving council official Nigel Broadbent, who retired in the spring, and interim appointments have been made to help steer Calderdale Council through the crucial budget period, where councillors are likely to have to consider difficult financial choices.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre said : “Whilst we are sorry to lose him, we are pleased that he has been successful in gaining this promotion.”

Chris Forrester

Councillor Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said Isabel Brittain has been appointed as Interim Chief Finance Officer, from November 21 and ensuring experienced and consistent leadership in this key role for the council.

“Isabel brings significant experience from working in this role in a number of councils across the country and is supporting the budget setting process, to ensure the council delivers a balanced budget ahead of this year’s Budget Council in February 2023.

“Recruitment to the permanent role will, subject to agreement with members, commence in early 2023.

“We’d like to thank Chris for all his work and wish him the very best for the future,” she said.

Calderdale Council's Director of Public Services, Zohrah Zancudi, has retired

Earlier this week, the council’s Director of Public Services, Zohrah Zancudi, has retired, and many colleagues, Calderdale councillors and others have thanked her for her service.