Mr L. Haigh had applied to the council for outline permission to build a home on land at Edge Lane, Colden, near Heptonstall.

Now the Planning Inspectorate will consider the appeal – number APP/A4710/W/22/3309674 – which will be determined on the basis of an exchange of written statements by the parties and a site visit by an Inspector.

Any comments which have already been made about the application will be considered by the Inspector and anyone wishing to make any further comments, can do so on the Planning Portal at https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/or by emailing [email protected]

Halifax Town Hall – home of Calderdale Council

If you do not have access to the internet, you can send three copies to: The Planning Inspectorate, 3D Eagle Wing, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN.

Representations must be received by the Inspectorate by February 16, 2023.

