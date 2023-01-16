Calderdale licensing councillors granted Sacha Shaw a premises licence for Rubus, Spout House Lane, Hove Edge, Brighouse, allowing live and recorded music, supplying alcohol on the premises and setting its opening hours.

Ms Shaw said Rubus’ aim was to provide “social dining” – opportunities for people to meet up where the food would be the main element.

But neighbours objecting to the proposals – Calderdale Council received three written objections – including at the meeting were concerned about potential for anti-social behaviour including people smoking outside their home, noise late at night, and parking.

Rubus, Hove Edge.

One said the premises used to be a hairdressers and then a cafe but allowing the licence would turn it “into a pub.”

Ms Shaw said this would not be the case and without a premises licence people could bring their own alcohol with them – by having the licence she could regulate drinking on the premises.

She said dining was the main event, music would be “ambient”, at a level over which people could talk.

“It’s primarily around food – it’s not where you would go and drink, it would be for dining,” she said.

The licensing hearing was held at Halifax Town Hall

Objectors said she was “toning it down” by referencing eating.

Ms Shaw said she lived in the area herself and understood concerns.

Environmental health officers were concerned about initially requested midnight closing on Fridays and Saturdays, but councillors heard the applicant had agreed to reduce licensing hours on those days to 11pm.