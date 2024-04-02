Brighouse Leisure Centre will keep longer opening hours following successful trial period
Users of Brighouse Leisure Centre will now benefit from some extra time on a more permanent basis.
In a questions-to-cabinet members section of a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Coun Tina Benton (Con, Brighouse) said she had asked cabinet late last year about the leisure centre’s opening hours trial and had been told increased opening and closing times at the gym resulted from feedback from residents.
“Did the council collect any data about the number of people visiting during these opening extended hours and please can you provide an update on the outcome of the trial?”
The council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said the results of the trial had been assessed.
“I’m pleased to advise that the trial in Brighouse has been successful and as a result we will be retaining early morning opening and later closing on Sundays, as these have proved very popular with our customers,” she said.
The swimming pool and fitness centre is at the edge of the town’s Wellholme Park at Woodvale Road.