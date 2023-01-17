Ian Day will take up his post at Calderdale Council on January 30, 2023, replacing previous Director Zohrah Zancudi, who retired at the end of last year.

He will take the lead in delivering “first-class services that place customer care at the heart of everything the council does,” says the authority.

Mr Day is currently Assistant Director for Neighbourhood and Customer Services at neighbouring Bradford Council since 2014.

Ian Day, Calderdale Council’s new Director of Public Services

His new role will see him work on delivering effective resident-focused services for the people of Calderdale, driving forward council priorities including goals for thriving towns, reducing inequalities and climate action.

These include leading on services such as waste and recycling, libraries and leisure, community safety, customer services, emergency planning and Calderdale’s public areas, and working with partner organisations to develop positive relations with communities, plus building on the borough’s distinctive heritage, arts and culture.

Mr Day has worked in local government for most of his adult life, leading a range of services, projects, business transformation, National Lottery schemes and multi-million-pound contracts.

In Bradford,his role has included working with communities and leading on a range of operational services such as parks, street cleaning, community safety and cohesion and customer services.

Mr Day said he was ready for the task.

“It is a real privilege to have been given the opportunity to lead Calderdale’s public services and I am looking forward to working with colleagues, councillors, communities and partners, building on the great work that already takes place across the borough and delivering Calderdale’s ambitious vision as a place where you can realise your potential whoever you are, whether your voice has been heard or unheard in the past,” he said.

In his spare time, Mr Day enjoys walking and cycling in Calderdale, and visiting restaurants with his partner.

Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Ian understands and shares Calderdale’s vision and priorities, placing equality and the voice of the resident at the heart of services to help make life better for all.”