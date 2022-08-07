Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said the authority had been slow to respond to a recent surge in graffiti and tagging on both council and private property in her ward.This had led her to having to remove some of the graffiti herself, she told members of the full Calderdale Council.She asked Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) if she would consider such a step, which had already been taken elsewhere in the county, where a by-product seemed to be putting off those responsible.“Would the council consider issuing graffiti removing kits to members, as has been done to great effect by York Council as the speedy removal of graffiti seems to discourage would-be graffiti artists from revisiting previously tagged sites?” she said.Coun Lynn said firstly she was sorry a councillor found it necessary to take direct action to remove it herself, and thanked Coun Prashad and a council officer who had both logged problems in the area, information which could be shared with partners including the police to help increase vigilance and keep a closer eye on things.Coun Lynn said she could not give a specific response regarding delay in removing it but was aware the green spaces and street scene teams had been experiencing some capacity issues and they had unfortunately lost a number of staff experienced in the area of graffiti removal.Recruitment to these posts was under way to bring the services back up to full strength as soon as possible.Kitting out councillors and community groups was being explored, said Coun Lynn.“Officers are currently exploring to opportunity to provide graffiti removal to community groups and I see no reason why this cannot be extended to councillors like yourself should they wish to be included,” she said.