Tonight’s (September 12) meeting of the council’s Cabinet; tomorrow’s (September 13) Planning Committee and Thursday’s (September 15) Place Scrutiny Board will all be re-arranged at a later date.

Members of the council’s Cabinet were to be debating the authority’s corporate plan for the next two years, the aim to ensure it can target its strategies and services to meet goals within its resources, and deciding whether or not to approve renewing the contract with its IT provider, plus a public question time segment.

It was also set to discuss under-the-line – items which the public and media are not able to watch due to sensitive information – papers on ISCAL business planning, the Centre at Threeways in Ovenden, North Halifax, and the North Halifax transformation programme.

Halifax Town Hall

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...