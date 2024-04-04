Calderdale Council motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza has 'amplified the voice of concerned residents’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) was answering questions at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council about what it achieved.

In the part of the meeting when members of the public can ask questions of cabinet members, Vishal Gupta had asked about motions passed along those lines at January’s full council meeting.

He asked: “I want to know the influence of Calderdale Council on global issues and how those motions benefit Calderdale residents – additionally, I would like to know what steps Calderdale Council is taking to effectively implement these motions?”

Coun Silvia Dacre

Coun Dacre, cabinet member for resources, standing in for Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said one motion was voted for that night to amplify the representations made to members from Calderdale residents to call for a ceasefire, for the release of hostages and for a lasting resolution and peace in the area.

“It was a motion brought bearing in mind the impact of the conflict directly on many of the residents of Calderdale, many of whom have personal ties in the area of Palestine and Israel,” she said.

“The purpose of the motion was also to confirm our support for the work being done to stand against Islamophobia and anti-Semitism and all hatreds, to welcome displaced Palestinians and to reaffirm our commitment to being a valley and a local authority of sanctuary,” she said.

Coun Dacre said she thought the motion, which was not opposed, succeeded in those aims.

“It amplified the voice of our residents – for instance, I think I read about it on the BBC website,” she said.

“It was sent to both MPs, so they could see the views of residents reflected and, indeed, many members also continue to work to keep our communities together at what is an extremely difficult time for many people in the borough.”