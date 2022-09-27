As a small council, Calderdale is having to use a wide range of methods to recruit and retail staff in a competitive environment and where it cannot simply offer biggest salaries.

A key component is “growing its own”, including recruiting staff from Calderdale schools and colleges and increasing apprenticeships, scrutiny councillors heard.

Challenges include not being able to compete financially with larger authorities, key sectors including social workers subject to regional and national as well as local shortage, and a number of senior officers retiring.

Measures planned by the council to combat the situation include stepping up apprenticeships and recruiting interns and graduates.

Other key aspects will include promoting Calderdale as a good place to live and work, supporting staff well and reviewing reward and benefit schemes, the council’s Strategy and Performance Scrutiny Board heard.

Head of human resources, Jackie Addison, was outlining recruitment and retention strategy progress over the last year and future priorities.

Another challenge the council faces is a number of senior officers having retired or nearing retirement.

Ms Addison said the council was attracting good quality applications and talent to fill roles and it was already the case that able deputies had to be ready to step up, for example when people were ill.

Issues councillors raised included attracting talented local people to work for the council, salary competitiveness, the notion of “golden handcuffs” packages, ability to attract young people who might otherwise by attracted by allegedly easier ways of making a living using social media, importance of ensuring continuity and flexible working.

Ms Addison said there were some aspects where councils needed to work better together to overcome shortages.

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said councillors had a part to play in considering comments they made publicly about the council which might impact on staff morale.

