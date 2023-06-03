Calderdale Council has given Barracare Limited the go-ahead to make the change at the bungalow, in the Todmorden area, by granting a certificate of lawful use.

It will accommodate up to four young people and two to three staff working on a rota basis, as opposed to permanent live-in carers, said supporting documents prepared for the company by ELG Planning.

The company’s application aimed to establish that a material change of use – which would require planning permission to be sought – would not occur as a result of using the property as a children’s home.

Upper Valley: Bird's eye view of the Todmorden area where the children's home will be

The children’s home will be operated by Barracare Limited who provide residential care services for children who are unable to live with their natural parents due to a variety of reasons, and are consequently brought into the care of local authority social services departments.

The residential property, which has been used by a foster family, is intended to operate as a children’s home which is almost like any other family home, with minimal difference in activity levels, said the statement.

Materially, there will be no change of use, the statement argues.

Taking all of this and a legal case setting precedent into consideration, use of the property to provide care in a “family” setting is not considered to be a material change of use and using the bungalow in this way would be lawful, planners concluded.