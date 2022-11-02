Voter identification requirements are expected to be in place for May 2023’s local elections, with a campaign nationally about voter ID likely from January.

Calderdale councillors heard voters who do not currently have a form of photo identification that would be accepted, for example a passport or photo driving licence, will have to apply for a voter certificate of authentication.

Electoral officers anticipate extra checks for these, including submitted photographs are acceptable, will not be straightforward and detailed guidance was not yet to be given to councils.

Ballot boxes are carried into a hall ready for the counting of votes at an election.

Councillors from all parties were worried the timescales were too tight.

Coun Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat) said not having the detail available five months from an election was “farcical” and the process could be a barrier to people voting, particularly young people.

Coun Peter Caffrey (Con, Northowram and Shelf) agreed it was too short notice and asked whether a possible online application process would be any less of a risk of fraud, and might make it worse.

Committee Chair Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said the certificate just being a piece of paper which could easily be lost was worrying. She asked how long the checks would take and would people receive certificates in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale councillor Dot Foster

Governance and Business Committee councillors heard the Association of Electoral Administrators has written to the Government expressing concerns – it says “timelines are optimistic at best and undeliverable at worst.”

Calderdale Council’s returning officer at elections, Chief Executive Robin Tuddenham, said it was not the principle but the timescale.

“It could impact on voter turnout and that is really worrying,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said it also raised the issue of safety of people manning polling stations, if people arrived and felt they were being deprived of their vote because of something they were not aware of.

Calderdale Council's chief executive and election returning officer Robin Tuddenham said: “It could impact on voter turnout and that is really worrying."