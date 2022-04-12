Calderdale election count to be held in 'temporary structure' as work continues on North Bridge Leisure Centre

Seventy six candidates will be contesting 18 seats when Calderdale voters go to the polls in the local elections next month.

Calderdale Council has now confirmed the venue where the election count will take place.

The Council’s Chief Executive and Returning Officer, Robin Tuddenham, said: “Due to the works at North Bridge Leisure Centre, this year’s elections verification and count will be held in a temporary structure on Council-owned land on Mulcture Hall Road.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Calderdale Council Election count is usually held at North Bridge Leisure Centre

“A number of alternative sites were considered, but this option ensures there is the space required to hold an event of this type. It meets all requirements for a count venue, with counting areas for each ward and a stage for announcements."

Labour goes into the poll on Thursday, May 5, with a five seat majority over all other parties but is defending more seats, 11, than other parties on Calderdale Council.

Each of the 17 wards are being contested, with two seats in the mix in Ovenden ward.

Labour is defending Todmorden, Calder, Luddenden Foot, Illingworth and Mixenden, Ovenden (two seats), Sowerby Bridge, Park, Skircoat, Town and Elland.

The Conservatives are defending five seats, Ryburn, Greetland and Stainland, Northowram and Shelf, Brighouse and Rastrick.

Liberal Democrats are defending Warley.

Sitting Independent councillor Colin Raistrick is stepping down this year in Hipperholme and Lightcliffe.

With 26 seats needed for an overall majority, Labour will need to hold nine of the 11 seats it is defending, or make compensatory gains elsewhere, to retain overall control.

Retiring councillors this year include Coun Bob Metcalfe (Lab) in Town ward, Susan Press (Lab) at Todmorden, and Bryan Smith (Lab), who has had to vacate his seat for health reasons which is why two seats are being contested in Ovenden, as well as Colin Raistrick (Ind) in Hipperholme and Lightcliffe.