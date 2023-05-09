Todmorden Town Council was the only town or parish council which saw contests in each of its wards, with three representatives in each of nine wards except for Stoodley, which has four, and Langfield, which has two.

Winning candidates included Tony Greenwood in Cornholme ward, fighting his tenth Todmorden Town Council election.

Councillors winning seats were: Central – Graham Kent (Lab), Susan Press (Lab) and Liz Thorpe (Lab); Cornholme – Tony Greenwood (Lab), Pat Ripley (Lab) and Ken White (Lab); Stansfield – George Tyler Hanley (Lab), Andy Hollis (Lab) and June Turner (Lab); Langfield – Steve Martin (Lab) and Jane Williams (Lab); Stoodley – Ben Jancovich (Lab), May Molteno (Lab), Denis Skelton (Lab) and Pat Taylor (Lib Dem); Walsden – Mary Carrigan (Lab), Sudeh Cheraghi-Sohi (Lab) and Rachel Anne Rea (Lab).

Town Hall, Todmorden. The township of Todmorden, the only town or parish council which saw election contests in all its wards

Only one ward on Hebden Royd Town Council was contested on polling day, which coincided with the Calderdale Council elections, last Thursday (May 4).

Fairfield ward saw Sue Fenton (Lab), Pat Fraser (Lab) and Patsi Guilfoyle (Lab) elected.

Elected unopposed on Hebden Royd Town Council were: Birchcliffe – Alison Jane Matthias (Lab), Holly Francesca Morse (Lab) and Richard Needham (Lab); Caldene – Christine Bampton-Smith (Lib Dem), Karl Boggis (Lib Dem) and Jane Elizabeth Hoyle (Lab); Cragg Vale – Keith Butterick (Lab), June Maureen Cammack (Lib Dem) and Christine Davenport (Lib Dem); West End – Rebecca Boden (Lab), Nikki Harvey (Lab) and David Michael Howes (Lab); White Lee – Bernice Mary Hayes (Lab), Rosemary Hedges (Lab) and Magdalen Theresa Maguire (Lab).

Only one ward on Ripponden Parish Council was contested – Ripponden ward saw Katie Ann Louise Naylor, Ray Nicholls and Leah Elizabeth Webster elected.

Polling for the separate parish and town council elections took place on the same day as the borough-wide Calderdale Council local elections on Thursday May 4 2023.

Elected unopposed on Ripponden Parish Council were: Barkisland – Craig Johnson and Robert Thornber; Rishworth – Alex Greenwood, Peter Hunt and Phil Nothard; Soyland – Andrew Naylor.

In uncontested wards, those who were nominated to stand will serve on their respective councils.

Elected unopposed on Stainland Parish Council were: Holywell Green – Jan Booth, Lisa Filedhouse and David Mitchell; Sowood – Joan Lindsey Bottomley, Mark Mullany (Green) and Tony Weeks; Stainland – Alex Brown and Jill Knights.

Elected unopposed on Blackshaw Parish Council were: Grayde Bowen, Rachel Lucy Churchill, Chris Greaves, Carol King and Keith Lomax.

Elected unopposed on Erringden Parish Council were: Rosalie Kate Duke, Fiona Rachel Gibbon, Roger Greenwood and Joan Margaret Watson.

Elected unopposed on Heptonstall Parish Council were: Adrian Baldwin, Jean Crowther, Bruce Cutts, Michael Vincent Edwards, Michael Hughes, Colin Peter Jackson and Susan Slater.

Elected unopposed on Wadsworth Parish Council were: Stuart Bradshaw, Andrew Simon Dyson, Alan Geoffrey Fowler, James Michael Heyworth, Jon Kimber, Cherie Rivero and Marcella Walsh.

Where no party affiliation is given, the candidates stood under their own names or were labelled independent.

The Todmorden and Hebden Royd councils each have six wards with a total of 18 seats available, Ripponden has four wards with 12 seats available and Stainland has three wards with none seats available.

The remaining four do not have wards, with Blackshaw having seven seats available, Erringden having five seats available, and Heptonstall and Wadsworth having nine seats each available.

That means some councils have vacancies.

Parish and town councillors each serve for four years with the whole council retiring in every fourth year.

In what could be seen as politics at its most “grass roots” level, parish and town councillors who serve their communities are not remunerated for their roles unlike Calderdale borough councillors.