Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale councillors agreed despite landlord representatives not being able to attend a scrutiny board meeting to discuss the private rented sector, it would be good to get their input at a follow-up session.

The report said many landlords provide a good standard of accommodation and manage their tenancies well but some have a limited understanding and no regard for legislation, unwilling to fund essential repairs.

Disrepair is damaging to the health and wellbeing of tenants, it said.

Calderdale councillor Regan Dickenson

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors also heard some tenants are difficult to deal with.

Caroline Jones, chief executive of Citizens Advice Calderdale, outlined examples of dire situations some tenants found themselves in, including properties which legally should not be let out.

Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked if landlords were prosecuted for this.

Place Scrutiny Board members heard this depended on tenants supporting prosecutions and it was difficult for many to do this.

Board chair, Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick) said it begged the question of how effective enforcement was.

He said it was recognised much of the poorest housing in Calderdale was private rented accommodation.

“I have no problem with people making money but I do have a problem with people making money unfairly,” he said.

Calderdale Council strategic housing delivery manager Heidi Walters said the council needed to engage more effectively with private landlords, where it could be more supportive and help landlords help their tenants – more than £8 million grant funding was coming into Calderdale to help for the private sector to improve homes, making them warmer and safer.

“Every level, we are seeing the demand is far outstripping the availability of stock,” she said.