Calderdale's housing supply shortage discussed by councillors in debate on private rental sector
Supply of homes to rent in Calderdale is an issue, with more available in the private rented sector than publicly-owned housing, a meeting heard.
Calderdale councillors agreed despite landlord representatives not being able to attend a scrutiny board meeting to discuss the private rented sector, it would be good to get their input at a follow-up session.
The report said many landlords provide a good standard of accommodation and manage their tenancies well but some have a limited understanding and no regard for legislation, unwilling to fund essential repairs.
Disrepair is damaging to the health and wellbeing of tenants, it said.
Councillors also heard some tenants are difficult to deal with.
Caroline Jones, chief executive of Citizens Advice Calderdale, outlined examples of dire situations some tenants found themselves in, including properties which legally should not be let out.
Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked if landlords were prosecuted for this.
Place Scrutiny Board members heard this depended on tenants supporting prosecutions and it was difficult for many to do this.
Board chair, Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick) said it begged the question of how effective enforcement was.
He said it was recognised much of the poorest housing in Calderdale was private rented accommodation.
“I have no problem with people making money but I do have a problem with people making money unfairly,” he said.
Calderdale Council strategic housing delivery manager Heidi Walters said the council needed to engage more effectively with private landlords, where it could be more supportive and help landlords help their tenants – more than £8 million grant funding was coming into Calderdale to help for the private sector to improve homes, making them warmer and safer.
“Every level, we are seeing the demand is far outstripping the availability of stock,” she said.
Other issues discussed included homelessness, housing for young people, the Local Plan, the cost of living crisis, Air b ‘n’ bs, selective licensing – used to tackle poor housing conditions, for example as in parts of Leeds, though this was not without issues – and the role of environmental health team officers, including potential fines landlords could face.