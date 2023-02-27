Calderdale's Liberal Democrat councillors put forward alternative budget that could see a lower council tax bill increase for borough's residents in 2023/24
One of Calderdale’s opposition political groups is proposing a lower Council Tax than the maximum local authorities are allowed to levy this year.
The district’s Liberal Democrat councillors have suggested an alternative budget for 2023/24 where people’s bills will increase by 3.99 per cent – rather than the 4.99 per cent rise put forward by the ruling Labour group.
This year the Government has increased by one per cent the amount councils are allowed to levy without need for a local referendum.
But Calderdale Liberal Democrats say they will not levy this extra percentage point, which would mean if their budget proposals were supported Council Tax would rise by 3.99 per cent in the borough – including the two per cent ring-fenced for social care.
Proposals from all party will be debated tonight (Monday, February 27), when councillors meet to set Calderdale’s Budget at Halifax Town Hall.
Liberal Democrat group leader Coun James Baker says his group are also offering some growth proposals with the majority of savings coming from reviewing staffing and vacancies, but also from a return to the committee system of governing, as opposed to the current Cabinet system.
The Liberal Democrats believe this would be more democratic and also save money (£100,000 a year – some proposals consider three years) as it would reduce the number of special responsibility allowances paid out to councillors and scrutiny board chairs.
The group believes around £162,000 in 2024-25 and £244,000 in 2025-26 could be saved by setting in motion next year alternatives to expensive care places some young people require.
Coun Baker (Lib-Dem, Warley) said: “Locally we should do everything we can to reduce the impact of this cost of living crisis.
“That is one reason why our budget proposals include a lower Council Tax rise.
“As people struggle with rising energy and food costs, the last thing they need is to be clobbered by a five per cent Council Tax bill rise.”
The group believes the staffing review could save around £1 million in 2023-24 and £2 million in each of the two following years.
The Conservatives have a similar proposal and also have proposals on commercialisation including hiring out historic Halifax Town Hall and other buildings for weddings and other events – the Liberal Democrats agree and have similar commercialisation proposals, believing this could raise around £200,000 in 2023-24, £300,000 in the following year and £400,000 in 2025-26.
But while the Conservatives want to use some savings to build up the council’s low level of reserves, Coun Baker said people expected to see something for their money.
Accordingly, he said, the group proposes to spend some of the money saved or raised on introducing rural traffic speed-calming gateways to rural areas (£150,000 a year), additional gulley cleaning (£160,000 a year), urban street gardens to help tackle littering and fly-tipping (£125,000 a year), a skatepark and other sports facilities in Greetland (£50,000 a year) and introducing real-time air quality monitoring to Calderdale (£7.000 in 2023-24 and £5,000 in the two following years).