The district’s Liberal Democrat councillors have suggested an alternative budget for 2023/24 where people’s bills will increase by 3.99 per cent – rather than the 4.99 per cent rise put forward by the ruling Labour group.

This year the Government has increased by one per cent the amount councils are allowed to levy without need for a local referendum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Calderdale Liberal Democrats say they will not levy this extra percentage point, which would mean if their budget proposals were supported Council Tax would rise by 3.99 per cent in the borough – including the two per cent ring-fenced for social care.

Leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Calderdale Council, Coun James Baker

Proposals from all party will be debated tonight (Monday, February 27), when councillors meet to set Calderdale’s Budget at Halifax Town Hall.

Liberal Democrat group leader Coun James Baker says his group are also offering some growth proposals with the majority of savings coming from reviewing staffing and vacancies, but also from a return to the committee system of governing, as opposed to the current Cabinet system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liberal Democrats believe this would be more democratic and also save money (£100,000 a year – some proposals consider three years) as it would reduce the number of special responsibility allowances paid out to councillors and scrutiny board chairs.

The group believes around £162,000 in 2024-25 and £244,000 in 2025-26 could be saved by setting in motion next year alternatives to expensive care places some young people require.

The Liberal Democrat group on Calderdale Council has suggested a council tax increase of 3.99 per cent in Calderdale for 2023/24

Coun Baker (Lib-Dem, Warley) said: “Locally we should do everything we can to reduce the impact of this cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is one reason why our budget proposals include a lower Council Tax rise.

“As people struggle with rising energy and food costs, the last thing they need is to be clobbered by a five per cent Council Tax bill rise.”

The group believes the staffing review could save around £1 million in 2023-24 and £2 million in each of the two following years.

Councillors will meet at Halifax Town Hall at 6pm on Monday February 27 to consider budget proposals and set the Calderdale council tax for 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservatives have a similar proposal and also have proposals on commercialisation including hiring out historic Halifax Town Hall and other buildings for weddings and other events – the Liberal Democrats agree and have similar commercialisation proposals, believing this could raise around £200,000 in 2023-24, £300,000 in the following year and £400,000 in 2025-26.

But while the Conservatives want to use some savings to build up the council’s low level of reserves, Coun Baker said people expected to see something for their money.